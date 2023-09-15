MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Municipal Courthouse will be closed for the rest of the day on Friday due to a water main break.

Reports state that the water main broke on North Rowlet Street in front of the Collierville Police Department.

Collierville Police Department will also be closed until the repairs are completed, which will take five to six hours.

If you have an emergency, please dial 911. For non-emergencies, call 901-853-3207.

Anyone who needs to pay a traffic ticket with Collierville Court is asked to pay online here or by phone at 901-471-2152.