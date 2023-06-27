HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A water crisis in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas leaving around 3,000 customers without drinkable water or with low water pressure is being blamed on an “antiquated” system in dire need of repair.

Evelyn Harvey, who lives in West Helena, is without water at her home and is one of many residents who came to Fire Station 1 Tuesday for free bottled water.

“It’s very frustrating. You can’t cook, you can’t bathe,” she said.

Harvey said a good Samaritan told her about the water giveaway.

“She drove down the street and said Walmart is delivering water to the fire department and they’re giving it away, so I got in the car and came up here so I’m thankful,” she said.

Two truckloads of water donated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Walmart arrived Tuesday. Portable water supplied by the Arkansas National Guard has been on site since early Monday.

These efforts are part of an emergency response to the failure of West Helena’s water delivery system.

“We’re not able to get enough water out to amply supply all our customers with good water pressure that their faucets, whether it’s outside faucets, at the kitchen sink, the shower, what have you,” said James Valley, Helena-West Helena Chief of Staff

Helena-West Helena Water Plant and water tower (Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG)

The system, which has long been called ‘antiquated”, is a multi-step process from pumps to water treatment to delivery to customers at the proper pressure dependent on whether the huge storage tank is full of water

“It provides pressure because it’s ‘gravity fed’ so once the tank fills up the gravity and weight of the water presses it down and gives everybody in the system pressure,” Valley said.

The water issue is also having a big impact on businesses, schools, day cares and restaurants. The crisis has brought local government and state elected officials to town Tuesday to consider serious steps.

“The long term solution is that the whole system has to be repaired and replaced in some cases and that’s going to be a long term situation,” said Reginald Murdoch, Arkansas State Senator for District 9.

The City will be working with the state over the next two weeks to correct problems but customers may be asked at some point not to use water at night so the storage tank can fill up.