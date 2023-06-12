MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three juveniles who held up a mom and her young son at gunpoint near Central and Cooper Thursday night.

The whole thing was caught on camera, and the victim said the robbers were 12-15 years of age.

The property management company that captured the video said the mom and her son had just left Railgarten and were walking to their vehicle parked in a lot across the street when they were targeted and robbed.

2100 block of Central Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

In the video, you can see the woman and her son make it to their minivan and start to get inside when a small silver sedan pulls up in front of them, and two people with guns jump out and run toward them. A third person stayed behind in the driver’s seat.

The mother said one of the young robbers told her to get out of the car or they would shoot her. She said both robbers were pointing guns at her and her son.

The thieves didn’t take her vehicle but left with her car keys, house key, wallet, cash, several credit cards, iPhone, and a St. Jude phone charger.

You are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you recognize anything about the suspects or their vehicle.