MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video released by Memphis Police Department shows a woman who allegedly broke into an East Memphis house, searching the drawers with a flashlight.

(Video courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

On August 11 at 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 4500 block of Verne Road where the victim stated he found his rear door open when he came home.

The victim says the suspect claimed to be meeting a realtor at the house and then she left before the police arrived.

Reports state that the victim also found a bag that the suspect had filled with jewelry and other items from his home.

According to Memphis Police, the suspect was a white female somewhere between 25 – 35 years old and 5’6 – 5’10 in height.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

She wore a blue cap with her black hair in a ponytail, a light green shirt, white gloves, black shorts, and brown shoes. The suspect also carried a flashlight.

There are no reported arrests at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.