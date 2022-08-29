MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials.

Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public, catching up on a backlog of work mailing license plates to residents, prompting the state comptroller to say Halbert was “AWOL” instead of at her job.

“AWOL?” Halbert said in front of her downtown office Monday. “I am a government offical. I am not an employee with a job who has to go to a boss and ask for approval to be out of the office.”

The office reopened this week. Halbert said she was gone for a total of five days.

“So, we’re talking about nothing here,” she said.

Halbert said he recently had surgery, and said no one in her office worked harder than she did over the last four years.

She again placed the blame for the backlog in license plate mailings on the Shelby County mayor’s office, who she claimed had left the plates unmailed for months because he mistakenly believed the office did not have enough money for postage.

Halbert said she’s spent weekends working at her office to catch up, and her grandchildren had slept in sleeping bags in the office.

“Please don’t demean my integrity by suggesting that I decided to go AWOL and go lay on a beach somewhere, because that’s not the case,” she said.