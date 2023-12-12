MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who they say robbed a T-Mobile in Soulsville on Monday afternoon.

MPD says around 2:10 p.m., three male suspects wearing black ski masks went into the T-Mobile on South Bellevue Boulevard and pointed guns at the employees, demanding money and cell phones.

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department) (Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

Video footage shows one of the suspects had a black handgun with an extended magazine and another suspect with a black AR-style rifle.

The suspects took money from the cash registers and several iPhones from the safe before leaving the store. They then headed northbound on South Bellevue Boulevard.

One of the suspects wore a light gray hoodie, black jogging pants with white writing down the left leg, black/white tennis shoes, and a multi-colored backpack.

Another suspect wore a black jacket with a hood and white emblem on the upper left side, light-colored distressed jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police say the third suspect wore a light gray hoodie, purple pants, black tennis shoes, and a tan backpack.

No arrests have been made, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.