MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video surveillance footage shows thieves stealing an Audi A5 near the University of Memphis area early Thursday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a motor vehicle theft on South Highland Street.

(Video courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

According to reports, the victim pulled up and parked his 2019 Audi A5, got out of the vehicle, and went into a nearby business.

Within one minute, two Infinities, one silver, and one black, pulled up alongside the victim’s car.

Video footage shows the suspect getting into the victim’s car and attempting to drive off but was unsuccessful. That’s when another suspect got into the victim’s car.

The suspects then left the scene with the victim’s vehicle. The victim had two handguns in his car when it was taken, according to police.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.