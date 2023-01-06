MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a large display case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in northeast Memphis Thursday night.

The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy USA in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue.

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see a man walk about to the counter, grab the display of lottery tickets, and walk out of the business.

Police said the man was wearing black clothing and black and red Nike Dunks and left in an older model light blue Nissan Altima. They have not said how many tickets were stolen from the store.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information to help police find him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.