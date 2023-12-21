MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is requesting help in locating the man responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary at the Southern Meat Market.

According to reports, at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man broke the front door glass of the establishment at 8050 Highway 51.

Millington Police say the suspect then went through all of the drawers and the office area before leaving the meat market with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video dressed in what police are calling ‘Carhartt-type clothing.’

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Millington Police Department at 901-873-5621 or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip.