MEMPHIS. Tenn. — A man was injured after a gas station shooting in the Airport area on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, at 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on Airways Boulevard regarding a shooting. The victim stated that he saw a group of people breaking into his car.

But when he attempted to confront them, police say that the suspects shot him before running away from the scene on foot.

Memphis Police Department posted this video below of the incident:

The victim was taken to the hospital by Memphis Fire Department for treatment.

There are no reported arrests at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.