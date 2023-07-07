MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis after three people were shot at on Monday.

(Video courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

MPD says on July 3 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Keltner Circle where three victims stated that they were shot at by a black male and black female.

Police say the victims were not hit by any of the bullets.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a gray Chevrolet Impala going North on Ketler Circle.

No arrests have been made at this time but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.