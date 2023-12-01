MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for two men who were caught on video shooting a man in southwest Memphis Tuesday night.

Officers say they responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4100 Block of Weaver Road on November 28 at 7:25 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, it started when the victim was sitting in his car and two unknown men approached him before firing shots at the vehicle multiple times.

One of the passengers was shot in the leg, police say.

MPD says that both of the suspects are described as men wearing all-black clothing.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.