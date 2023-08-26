MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men caught on video breaking the sunroof out of a vehicle and attempting to steal it.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 15, a white Nissan Altima with Kentucky tag BYT457 pulled up and parked next to an Infiniti sedan in the 2700 block of Meadowlake Drive.

Memphis Police says three males, all armed, got out of the Altima. They broke the sunroof out of the Infiniti and attempted to steal it using a key programmer.

Surveillance video shows one armed male entering the vehicle, and two males armed with pistols standing guard outside the car.

The men were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the Infiniti, so they got back into the white Altima and fled the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made. MPD says that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.