MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for a man who is accused of fatally shooting a man at a gas station in Parkway Village nearly two weeks ago.

On December 30 a little before 4 a.m., officers say they responded to Methodist South Hospital where the victim was dropped off. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2700 Block of Getwell Road at a Parkway Village gas station.

MPD says the victim and three other men were in a white 2008 Infiniti G35 when they pulled up beside a silver Toyota. The Toyota was left running and unoccupied at the gas pump, according to reports.

Video surveillance shows the front passenger of the Infiniti getting out and getting into the driver’s side of the Toyota before driving off. The driver of the Infiniti drove off behind him.

That is when the owner of the Toyota walked out of the gas station, firing several shots at the Infiniti.

Police say the backseat passenger was hit by the gunfire and dropped off at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white hat turned to the back, blue jeans, and black flip-flops with white socks.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.