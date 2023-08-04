MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Whitehaven left one person in the hospital and the suspect is still on the loose.

(Video by: Memphis Police Department)

On July 29 at 12:26 p.m., Memphis Police officers say they responded to a shooting call in the 4100 Block of Millbranch Road. Several victims were reportedly sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when a suspect drove up and started shooting at them.

Video footage shows one of the victims standing outside of the car running away as the suspect fired shots.

(Photo by: Memphis Police Department)

(Photo by: Memphis Police Department)

(Photo by: Memphis Police Department)

One person was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in noncritical condition.

The suspect was driving a black Nissan Altima during the shooting, police say.

No arrests as have been made as of now, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.