MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are requesting help in locating six men who jumped a fence and fired multiple shots into a parking lot in South Memphis on July 7.

According to police, six men climbed a fence in the 1400 block of Brooks Road around 4 a.m. Some of the suspects landed on the bed of a pickup truck that was parked by the fence, which was occupied by an employee.

Police say one of the suspects opened the door to the truck, and when they noticed the employee, all six suspects quickly jumped back over the fence and got into a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck.

Before fleeing the scene, they fired multiple shots into the parking lot, striking two employee vehicles.

Additional video footage shows the suspects fleeing the scene erratically.

No arrests have been made at this point in time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.