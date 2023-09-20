MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine indictments have been obtained against Shelby County deputies in the death of Gershun Freeman, who died while in jail custody on October 5, 2022.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner confirmed the information in an announcement Wednesday. He did not name the officers and attorneys said they would not name officers until the indictment is unsealed.

Bonner, who is running for the office of Memphis mayor, complained that the case had become political, saying District Attorney Steve Mulroy improperly released video footage showing Freeman’s death earlier this year.

Part of the video showed Freeman naked and lunging out of the cell when the cell door opens. One jailer appeared to respond with pepper spray while another jailer appeared to drop a meal tray and start punching Freeman.

After Freeman’s death, Mulroy called in an independent prosecutor to investigate the case. The case was taken over by Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office.

Bonner said Funk should be released from the case.

Freeman, 33, was being held on charges of kidnapping and threatening his ex-girlfriend when he died in police custody.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide in an autopsy report, saying he was restrained by jailers and subsequently went into cardiac arrest. The report also stated Freeman died due to cardiovascular disease exacerbated by the fight and restraint.

Freeman was said to have had a history of psychosis, and had a stab wound and several drugs in his system at the time of death, the report stated.

This story will be updated.