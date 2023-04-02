MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials spoke in Covington, TN on Sunday to give residents and fellow Tennesseans an update on the status of the town as well as repair and recovery efforts.

Mayor Jan Hinkley said that about one third of the city is without power, but they have made significant strides to restore services.

Initially, the mayor said, Covington has over 22,000 outages and as of Sunday, the number of outages is down to 1,500. He said that 15 additional crews have come out to assist, nearly doubling the available workforce they had in the area.

Mayor Hinkley said that they are trying to restore city services as quickly as possible. Residents are encouraged to put their trash bins out and garbage crew will be working as best they can.

Richard Griggs, from the Covington Fire Department, said that search and recovery efforts officially stopped Saturday at 6 p.m. There were no additional deaths or injuries reported.

Griggs said that they have six, four-man teams going around the area working on damage assessment. He said they should have the total dollar amount for losses within the next few days.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley spoke next. He said that search and rescue activities are over at this time and that deputies are working with local law enforcement on traffic enforcement and prevent looting.

Beasley said they have one fatality reported so far and out of respect for the family, they have not released their name yet. Beasley also said that the city landfill would open on Monday for residents to bring any refuse or debris they may have.

Covington Police Chief Turner said that her department is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Covington Electric to get power restored as soon as possible. She said they will have rolling road blocks in order for utility crews to complete their work.