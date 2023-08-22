MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department released new video footage of the shooting and car burglary suspects from Kroger on Sunday night.
According to MPD, the suspects drove a black Infiniti EX35 and were attempting to steal a white 2-door Infiniti Q60 from Kroger’s parking lot.
A red Dodge Charger was seen on the video accompanying the black Infiniti.
Video footage also shows a male victim being shot before falling. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, but MPD describes the suspects as three unknown males.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.