MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department released new video footage of the shooting and car burglary suspects from Kroger on Sunday night.

According to MPD, the suspects drove a black Infiniti EX35 and were attempting to steal a white 2-door Infiniti Q60 from Kroger’s parking lot.

A red Dodge Charger was seen on the video accompanying the black Infiniti.

Video footage also shows a male victim being shot before falling. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

(Video courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

No arrests have been made at this time, but MPD describes the suspects as three unknown males.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.