MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of suspects robbed two gas stations overnight, stealing over $17,000 worth of merchandise, police say.

According to reports, just after 10 p.m., a mob of approximately 30-40 suspects entered the Exxon at 3483 Airways Boulevard. The suspects grabbed multiple items of merchandise and ran out of the store.

$2,000 worth of items were reportedly stolen from the business.

At 11:50 p.m., approximately 40 suspects entered the Fill-N-Go gas station at 3084 South Third Street. An individual inside the business said that one of the suspects came into the store and pointed a rifle at him before leaving.

The victim says that the suspect had on a black Nike ski mask, a black pullover hoodie, blue jeans, and a black bag across his chest.

Police released information on the individual responsible for the aggravated assault. They say he will be in a newer model white Mitsubishi Outlander, possibly with a woman wearing a black pullover, green T-shirt, black tights, and black slides.

The suspects caused approximately $9,000 worth of damage to the business and stole approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.