MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor-elect Paul Young’s swearing-in ceremony is set to take place Monday morning at the Canon Center for Performing Arts.

At 11 a.m., Young’s family, friends, and hundreds of supporters will watch his Inauguration as he becomes the new Memphis Mayor.

As the new Mayor, Young has said he’s ready to hit the ground running to serve the community.

“The number one thing is to bring the parties to the table. You’ll see that very, very early in the administration – us starting the process of bringing that pandemic-level response and getting the right people in the room so that we’re sharing strategies and solutions and communicating on how we can do things better,” Young said.

Young also says he knows public safety is a number one priority for many Memphians and his goal is to unify the community to find solutions.

“MPD is an important of public safety but it’s the criminal justice system, it’s the nonprofit sector, it’s the parks and community centers, it’s the way that we engage our young people, our school system,” Young said. “I know that we can tackle the problems that we have in our community together and I want to be a voice that helps bind us.”

Watch the Memphis Mayoral Inauguration here.