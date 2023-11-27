MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are being accused of theft after video surveillance from a hotel lobby shows one of them taking a duffle bag from a 73-year-old man the day before Thanksgiving.

(Photo Courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

On November 22 at 10:15 a.m., officers say they responded to a theft at 3419 American Way at the Garden Inn Hotel.

MPD says the 73-year-old man had placed his leather duffle bag next to the chair he was sitting in.

Video footage showed one of the suspects grabbing a coat from behind him. Seconds later, he took the duffle bag from the man and ran out of the hotel’s front door.

According to reports, the suspects are possibly brothers named “Darrell” and “Steven.”

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.