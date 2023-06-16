MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who held up a woman at gunpoint at a walkup ATM in the airport area last month.

In videos released by MPD, you can see the young assailant putting a gun to 67-year-old Gloria Evans’s head.

“As I got my money out the guy just rushed up on me with a gun and he was saying give me the money, give me the money, he was all up on me,” Evans said.

The armed robbery happened around 5 p.m. on May 13, a day before Mother’s Day. Before the woman was ambushed, you can see her looking around and checking her surroundings.

“A car pulled up so I looked back, which is typical to look back like they’re waiting on me to finish so they can do their transaction, but that wasn’t the deal he was waiting on me to get that money so he could rob me,” Evans said.

The video shows the two struggling over the $60 she had just withdrawn from the Orion Federal Credit Union in the 3100 block of Millbranch.

“It kind of shocked me and it made me mad at the same time,” Evans said. “I was just like huh take it, take it and he just took the money out of my hand, he left the card and the receipt.”

MPD’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared nearly 6,000 times and has more than 2,300 comments.

“What if that was his grandmother,” said Marian Hurns. “Lord help us all.”

“Y’all will catch him. And the courts will release him. And he’ll do it again,” said Marie Smith.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with a Puma logo, white Nike sweats, and tan flip-flops.

He was armed with a gray handgun and left the scene in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra.

When Evans was asked what do she have to say to the man who robbed her, she said, “It ain’t worth it don’t do it, it’s wrong. I know he has a mother, he has a grandmother, and his mother would be very disappointed in him doing something like that.”

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help investigators find him, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.