MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for three suspects who they say robbed a Taco Bell in Parkway Village on Tuesday.

According to MPD, a woman driving a silver Infiniti SUV placed an order at the drive-thru and then drove around to the window. As the employee opened the window, a man opened the backseat door with a gun in his hand.

(Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

Police say that while the suspect was demanding money, the employee ran from the drive-thru area.

That is when the suspect jumped through the window and started grabbing money from the cash register. Video footage shows him handing the money to another man in the backseat of the car.

Suspect one is described as a man in his late 20s who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, thin build wearing a camo hoodie, black bubble coat, pink sunglasses, and gloves. He was also carrying a gun.

The second suspect is a man wearing a black hoodie and the third suspect is the female driver.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.