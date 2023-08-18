MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men caught on camera stealing $40,000 worth of four-wheelers and dirt bikes from Scooters Plus Storage in Binghampton.

Investigators said the thieves cut a hole in the side of the business on Vandalia Street sometime early Monday morning. They were caught on surveillance video going back and forth from the store to get the stolen sports vehicles and seen pushing them north toward Summer Avenue.

Police said the video also shows a black truck, possibly an extended cab Ford F-150, used in the theft.

Officers said a black sedan could also be seen repeatedly driving north and south on Vandalia, possibly as a lookout.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicles or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.