MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Surveillance video shows at least ten people break into a Whitehaven City Gear and load handfuls of athletic gear into five luxury cars early Saturday morning.

The thieves used a bolt cutter to break into the business on Elvis Presley Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m.

They spent less than twenty minutes at the store. Police said they left with $30,000 in Air Jordan shoes and an undermined amount of clothing.

City Gear employees didn’t want to talk on camera but said the burglars ransacked the place. They said the store has been in the Whitehaven Plaza since 1995, and it’s been years since anything like this has happened there.

WREG was able to get surveillance video of the crime from Golden Beauty Supply next door.

Workers there didn’t know about the burglary and were shocked to see how many males were involved in the break-in.

Police have released a picture of one of the suspects.

City Gear suspect

In January, six people broke a window to get inside the City Gear in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue and took $40,000 in Nike merchandise,

The smash and grab was also captured on camera.

In early December, a City Gear on Frayser Boulevard was hit twice by thieves just days apart.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.