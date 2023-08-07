MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man is wanted for attempted first-degree murder after shooting a woman five times while she sat in her car on a South Memphis street.

Two warrants have been issued for 53-year-old Ricky Schular’s arrest. Schular is also charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police say the victim was found at Fernwood and Florida on July 31 with three gunshot wounds to her left breast, one to her left wrist, and one to her left shoulder.

The victim is still in the hospital and talked to WREG over the phone Saturday. She said Schular was her ex-boyfriend and was upset about their breakup.

“He just couldn’t take the fact it was over,” she said

She believes Schular was tracking her. She said he boxed in her car, got out of his vehicle, told her he was going to kill her and opened fire.

She said after he shot her, she was able to hit the gas and drive away, stopped her car, and laid on her horn until help arrived. She said she was lucky to be alive.

“I had a collapsed lung. There was also blood in the lung, so I had to have it drained to drain all the blood out of my lung,” she said. “He pointed the gun to my head, so when he was getting ready to shoot, I waved my hand up, so that’s how the first shot ended up hitting my wrist.”

Ricky Schular. Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The victim’s mother said the ex-boyfriend has been violent before and wants him locked up before her daughter or someone else ends up hurt or dead.

“I don’t know why they haven’t been able to catch him because he shot her five times. He told her he was going to kill her,” the victim’s mother said. “He needs to go to jail so we can rest because he’s dangerous.”

Witnesses said Schular was driving a white Chevy Malibu. If you have seen Schular or know where he is, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.