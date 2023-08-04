MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Frayser gas station left a man in critical condition on July 1, Memphis Police say.

According to investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit, Ladarious Scott, 26, is responsible for the shooting.

Reports say that at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Five Star Express at 2331 Frayser Boulevard where Scott reportedly came into the store and pistol-whipped the victim.

The victim tried to take cover behind the counter and the suspect shot him before leaving, reports say.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On July 27, a warrant was issued for Scott, charging him with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Employment of a Firearm with the Intent to Commit a Dangerous Felony.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.