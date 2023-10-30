MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a man who is charged with attempted second-degree murder after police say he shot a man at a store in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police say the 51-year-old suspect, Derrick Hill, is also charged with the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Derrick Hill (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

On October 28, around 12:45 p.m., police say officers responded to a shooting call on Park Avenue at the Melrose Express. Witnesses told officers a male victim was taken to the fire station in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue for help.

The victim was later taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Derrick Hill was identified as the suspect during the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Derrick Hill, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.