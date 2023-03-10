MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old man after four people were shot and three killed in southwest Memphis on Monday.

Memphis Police identified Xavier Lee as the shooter. MPD said he is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lee is wanted after officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hillview Avenue off Neely Road shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Police found two people, a man and a woman, in critical condition inside a red Chevy Camaro and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Two more men were discovered inside an apartment and pronounced dead on the scene. The woman died from her injuries Thursday.

Police said this shooting appears to be an isolated case of domestic violence.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.