MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack, the best friend of Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant.

The state warrant was issued Monday. He is being charged with Assault-Bodily Harm.

Pack was mentioned in a lawsuit in which a teen accused Morant of assaulting him. The victim claimed “one or both” Morant and his friend punched him even after he went to the ground.

Earlier this year, an incident with Pack halted a game against the Indiana Pacers. Pack was removed from his courtside seat after a “verbal sparring” with some players. He was suspended from the FedExForum for the remainder of the Grizzlies season.

Additionally, a video streamed by Pack showed Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle, briefly appearing to display a handgun.