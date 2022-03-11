MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Due to the significant amount of snow, a warming center will be open until Sunday, the City of Memphis announced.

The warming center is located at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road.

It will open on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and run continuously until Sunday, March 13 at 7 a.m.

Due to COVID precautions, all persons seeking entry to the center will be required to take a COVID test and follow social distancing guidance. Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.

Those seeking shelter overnight are encouraged to seek assistance from the following:

Memphis Union Mission – 383 Poplar Avenue (901)-526-8403

The Salvation Army – 696 Jackson Avenue (901)-529-4545

For additional shelters, call (901)-529-4545.

Beginning at 6 a.m., contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901)-297-1680 for assistance regarding transportation.

OEM is monitoring the inclement weather and will adjust the warming schedule as needed.