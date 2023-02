Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown cityscape at dusk over Beale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced that warming centers would be open again Friday night as temperatures fall.

There are openings for local shelters who need full-service shelter as well.

For more information, contact the Union Mission (Men’s Shelter) at 901-526-8403. For women and children, contact the Salvation Army at 901-529-4545.

For more updates, view the City of Memphis website.