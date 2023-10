MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will be open on Tuesday night at the Hospitality Hub in Victorian Village, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The warming center will open on October 31 at 10 p.m. and close on November 1 at 9 a.m.

If you need a ride, at 9:30 p.m., call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

The hub is located at 590 Washington Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.