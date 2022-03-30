SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police say that the roof of a warehouse collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

The warehouse is on Marketplace in the area of Stateline Road and Airways. Emergency Services are on the scene.

Police reported that the building has been evacuated and everyone is safe and accounted for.

A security guard at the scene said it is a distribution center for Helen of Troy.

The damage comes as a powerful storm system moved through the area. Several watches and warnings have been issued. It is not yet known what may have caused the roof collapse.