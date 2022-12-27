MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees.

A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport Area says the water has been off since last Friday when they left for the holiday. On Tuesday, she says they can’t use toilets, sinks, or water fountains.

“We came in today and the building smells like sewage because water doesn’t work so we have no running water,” she said.

DHL brought in port-a-potties and hand sanitizer but she says it’s not safe.

“We need something to drink,” she said. “We also need to be washing our hands.”

This warehouse is not the only business affected. The Health Department issued this guidance on Saturday for the boil water advisory. However, they haven’t put out advice for businesses as people head back to work from the holiday.

“They should have us at home until they can get this together. This is very unsanitary. They should not be breathing in this sewage,” said the DHL employee.

She said some people went home at lunch but she can’t afford that and lose precious time off.

We reached out to DHL as well as the Shelby County Health Department to see if they have any response. We will let you know when we hear back.