MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You might be paying more for groceries in the near future because of the on-going war in Ukraine. Economists say the conflict could make it harder for stores to get supplies.

Local Economist Dr. David Ciscel says the conflict could lead to supply shortages and make existing supplies more expensive.

“Ukraine is such a large exporter of wheat in particular we’re probably going to see a continued rise in all products that have wheat in them,” he said. “Very few products don’t have wheat in them including your fried chicken which is breaded.”

Taylor James handles day to day operations at South Point Grocery in downtown Memphis.

His store, like others nationwide, is already dealing with supply issues because of COVID-19, which continues to cause delays in warehouses when workers get sick.

“It’s just really trying to stay on it every single day. You get an invoice and 50 items are out of stock. Okay, well, is there a substitute we can use for those items? Is there a different size? Is there a different brand,” James said.

James doesn’t anticipate a supply issue because of Ukraine anytime soon, but says his team is ready to weather the storm if and when it hits.

“Our prices are pretty locked and we’re going to keep it as low as we can. We’re very aware that price matters and people are looking at those price tags and so, we’re going to work hard to keep those prices down if that’s working with our manufacturers,” he said.

Welcome words to shoppers like Marvin Roddy who says he’s ready for anything.

“You know, that’s life. Inflation goes up, prices go up. We make adjustments as Americans or just citizens period,” he said.

The big question: How high might prices go?

Economists say that depends on how much destruction Ukraine sustains.