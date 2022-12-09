MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man who was wanted in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Jeterrian Rivers was developed as a suspect in the shooting that happened in South Memphis on Monday.

Officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue after 12:30 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that Rivers and the victim lived together at a rooming house. Police say Rivers shot the man following an argument about money.

Rivers has been charged with second-degree murder.