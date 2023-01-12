MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who police have been looking for over the past several months for two different sexual assaults is now in jail.

Lorenzo McKinney, 36, is accused of raping a teen and an adult woman and punching another woman in separate incidents in 2022.

Police say McKinney raped a 15-year-old girl in July 2022 at Parkway Village.

The girl told police she was raped by two men and knew them from Facebook, police say. Court documents state she previously communicated with the men and knew McKinney as “Fro”.

Police say McKinney messaged the victim on Facebook and asked her not to go to the police and that he and the other man would pay her.

McKinney was later identified in a 6-person photo lineup.

Not even two weeks later, a woman says McKinney also raped her at a hotel on Lamar on July 13. The woman also identified who she knew as “Fro Gotti” in a photo lineup.

In May of 2022, a third woman said McKinney punched her in the face and pushed his foot into her chest when she fell to the ground.

Memphis police later issued an arrest warrant for McKinney.

On Wednesday, McKinney was booked at Shelby County Jail where he was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, and coercion of a witness.

McKinney’s bond has been set at $340,000. He will appear in court on Thursday.