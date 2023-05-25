MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old wanted on attempted murder and robbery charges after they say used a stolen car to visit someone at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women Wednesday.

MPD said Cobe McCarter was arrested inside a room on the third floor after he was caught on the hospital’s surveillance cameras getting out of a red Hyundai Sonata that had been stolen a day earlier.

Members of the Auto Theft Task Force said they got a tip the stolen Hyundai was parked in the hospital lot.

They said the ignition switch to the car had been removed, and the steering wheel was damaged. ATTF officers also found two credit cards and a Tennessee ID belonging to the victim inside the vehicle.

Police said McCarter told them he knew Hyundai was stolen and he could only start the car with a USB cord. He told them he bought the vehicle two weeks ago from a woman named Melinda but did not know her last name or where she lived.

McCarter was already facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and carjacking in two different cases.

Police said on December 22, 2022, McCarter and four others pulled rifles on the driver of an Infiniti Q50 on 1000 block Bonnie Street and drove off in his vehicle.

Investigators said on the same day, McCarter was with a group of individuals who robbed and shot a man in the 1000 block of National Avenue.

McCarter is being held on a $250,000 bond and will go before a judge on Friday.