MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis officials say a suspect has been arrested after a standoff at a West Memphis motel.

West Memphis officials say a suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road.

U.S. Marshals and officers with West Memphis SWAT responded to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody at around 1:06 p.m.

At this time, there is no word on what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story.