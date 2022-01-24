MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a wreck that killed two adults and a 5-month-old and left another child fighting for their life.

Erik White in court

According to police, Erik White was driving at a high rate of speed on James Road in Frayser on Jan. 14th.

Investigators say when White got to the intersection of Delano and Overton Crossing, he ran a red light and hit a car with a family inside.

The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, ages one and five months, were taken to Lebonheur.

The 5-month-old later died from their injuries. The second child is still in the hospital.

White was originally booked into jail for driving with a suspended license, but was released.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last week.

Police say data from White’s vehicle shows he was going over 90 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit in that area is 40 mph.

White is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and failure to exercise due care.

He is being held on $15,000 bond and will be arraigned by a Shelby County judge Monday.