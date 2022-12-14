MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man has been charged after police say he fired shots at several officers working a two-vehicle crash in Parkway Village in August.

Investigators said 18-year-old Brandon Johnson is responsible for the shooting at Goodlette Street and Chuck Avenue on Aug. 19.

The incident started when a Nissan Titan and a Chevrolet Impala were involved in the crash around 10:30 a.m. at Goodlette Street and Chuck Avenue. Police say people in both cars were involved in an argument after the driver in the Impala demanded that the other party pay for the damages.

Police say Brandon Johnson and three other men were asked to leave the scene because they were yelling at the other driver and threatening police.

Police said shortly after they left the crash site in their Chevy Impala, someone in the vehicle fired at least three shots toward officers and civilians.

Bystanders captured video of the shooting.

Police believe Brandon Johson, 18, fired the shots. A witness told police that Brandon Johnson and Roderick Johnson left the scene and walked to Windgood Apartments where she overheard one of them say “Where’s the gun?”.

Moments later, three shots were fired at officers. Police detained three people at the scene but Brandon Johnson fled the scene.

Roderick Johnson

Nearly four months later, court documents show Brandon Johnson was booked into Shelby County jail on Tuesday where he now faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Roderick Johnson, 23, was also charged with attempted murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.