MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from the US Marshals.

According to the Haywood Sheriff, Britney Anderson Watson was last seen in the company of her ex-husband Kevin Watson. Kevin was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department for first-degree murder of his ex-wife.

Britney Watson was last seen with her ex-husband Kevin Watson at their home on Hillville Loop before her disappearance on January 7.

Teams have been extensively searched the home and surrounding areas for several days. It is believed that Kevin is on foot in the rural area of Haywood County.