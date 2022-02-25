FORREST CITY, Ark.– A wanted man was arrested Wednesday after Forrest City Police say he shot and killed a man on Christmas morning.

According to Forrest City Police, Kenyatae Chism was shot in the chest during the early morning hours in the Stonebrook Subdivision.

Chism did not survive his injuries.

Detectives gathered surveillance footage and developed Voltaurus Parchman Jr. as a suspect in the case. They began searching for Parchman, but the leads continued to fall short.

On February 23, Lieutenant Detective Eric Varner began tracking Parchman as he traveled to Jonesboro, Arkansas. As Lt. Det. Varner tracked Parchman, he contacted the U.S. Marshal Service along with the Jonesboro Police Department to advise them of the situation.

Varner followed Parchman to a Golden Coral on Highland Drive and alerted the nearby teams after he saw the suspect sitting inside the restaurant.

Parchman was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Forrest City to be processed on the charge of first-degree murder.

Voltaurus Parchman (provided by Blytheville Police Department)

“I would first like to send my condolences to the family of Kenyatae Chism along with my continued prayers. I like to thank the first responding officers on Sgt. Billy Spencer’s shift for taking control of the scene and the hard work that they put into this case. I would also like to thank the detectives that have worked tirelessly to make this arrest and for their continued work in arresting the other suspects involved in this incident,” said Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee. “All murders are senseless but to take a man from his family, at the residence of his family, and on Christmas Day is just down right evil. We will do all that is necessary to bring closure to this family and the individuals involved to justice!”

Parchman is set to appear in court on Feb. 28.