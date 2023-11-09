MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has scheduled a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to address the closure of a branch office in East Memphis.

The Poplar Plaza branch of the clerk’s office closed suddenly Wednesday, leaving some customers still lined up to receive car tags and other services.

Halbert said the decision was made to better serve customers, but Shelby County officials said Halbert’s office had failed to pay rent on the office for several months.

The space’s lease ended months ago. Records show leases at other branch offices across the county may also be in jeopardy.

The problem with the site leases, along with backlogs and long lines at the offices, caused friction between Halbert and several local officials. County Commissioner Mick Wright has repeatedly called for Halbert to step down from her job. An independent prosecutor was appointed to look into Halbert’s office in June.

The investigation is being handled by the Hamilton County District Attorney General’s Office in East Tennessee after Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy recused himself.

Jay Price with the Hamilton County DA’s office said Thursday that recent news of the closure of the Poplar Plaza office has sped up their investigation.

He says they have been receiving more call backs and information about Halbert, which will be sent to DA Coty Wamp. They hope to be done by mid-December, but will take longer if needed.