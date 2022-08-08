MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just four days after being re-elected, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert faces a no-confidence vote by county commissioners.

The resolution is calling for the state to step in and distribute new license plates temporarily to assist the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

The Shelby County Commission says they received hundreds of complaints about the issues at the clerk’s office regarding license plate delays from drivers and auto dealers over the past months.

On July 18th, they decided to delay the no-confidence vote until Monday‘s meeting.

Halbert has said her office cleared the backlog, and last Thursday, she won the chance to have four more years in her seat.

According to their agenda, the commission is also slated to discuss a new minority business plan that would expand efforts to help level the playing field for businesses owned by minorities and women.

Back in July, commissioners also delayed the third and final vote on the proposal until Monday’s meeting.

The delay was set for all sides to review what is expected to be the final set of changes.