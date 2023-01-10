MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help identifying a man who took items from a Walmart without paying for them and threatened a security guard with a gun.

Memphis Police said Monday night, the man and his mother were approached by a loss prevention officer at the Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road after the officer noticed they were not checking all of their items at a self-checkout register.

The officer looked at the pair’s receipt and saw they had not paid for all of the items. The officer said the man became irate and told her he was going to get his gun.

Police said the suspect returned a few minutes later with a gun. They said the suspect’s mother convinced her son to leave the store.

MPD posted the surveillance photos of the man, who is facing a charge of aggravated assault, and the orange Mustang he was driving on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Photos provided by Memphis Police Department

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-twenties.

If you recognize him or the orange Mustang, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.