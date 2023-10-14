MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Individuals and teams gathered at Johnson Road Park in Germantown Saturday to ‘walk to defeat ALS.’

The one-mile journey was a step in the right direction to find a cure for the disease that attacks the nervous system. Participants walked in support of those impacted by the disease and as a way to fundraise for services in the Memphis area.

In 2014, the Ice Bucket Challenge became a global phenomenon in the fight against ALS. Well, the fight continues as more than 200 walkers laced up to raise critical funds that could unlock the cure.

“Our walk to defeat ALS here in Memphis is like a big support group. It really is to celebrate the lives of those that we have lost to ALS. Help us support those and those patients and their families who are living with ALS. We are raising money to make this a livable disease,” said Lindsay McElwee, ALS Association Managing Director for Development. At least $40,000 of this years goal of $90,000 was raised. If you would like to donate to the Walk to Defeat ALS Memphis, you still can.