MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people showed up this Saturday morning at Houston Levee Park with one goal in mind: walking with a purpose to defeat ALS.

Commonly referred to as ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that weakens muscles and dramatically impacts physical activities.

You may recall several years back when the ice bucket challenge went viral. These efforts continue with walkers pounding the pavement to bring attention to the disease that causes a person’s brain to lose connection with the muscles – leaving those impacted with the inability to walk, talk, eat or eventually breathe.

Michelle Sweeney, who’s with the ALS Association says the key to finding a cure begins with all of us.

“You hear us talking about unlocking ALS, many of you have a lanyard around your neck and these lanyards represent the people we are walking for today. One of us may hold the key to unlock ALS,” Sweeny said.

The Walk to Defeat ALS raised more than $64,000 from today’s event. It’s not too late to give, and you too can help defeat ALS.